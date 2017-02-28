Sports
February 28, 2017 11:20 pm

Edmonton Oilers end road trip with 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues

By David Solomon The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77), of Sweden, and Leon Draisaitl (29) congratulate Mark Letestu (55) after his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Bill Boyce)
Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on both goals for the Oilers, who finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Talbot, making his league-best 57th start of the season, snapped a two-game losing streak.

READ MORE: Oilers fall to Capitals 2-1 in Washington

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis as the Blues lost their first game since trading defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

READ MORE: Kevin Shattenkirk traded from St. Louis Blues to Washington Capitals

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots and St. Louis dropped its fourth straight coming off a six-game winning streak.

© 2017 The Associated Press

