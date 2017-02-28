Feds giving UBCO $1 million

The federal government is giving UBCO more than $1 million to help fund a handful of projects.

The announcement was made today by Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr on behalf of Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan.

The money will be spent on four projects including: The Centre for Translational Research in Behaviour Change for People with Chronic Conditions, the Statistical Machine Learning Laboratory, the Facility for Molecular and Materials Simulation, and the Electromagnetics Testing and Characterization Laboratory.

Fuhr said the money is an investment in the future.

“UBCO continues to be recognized as a world class facility that produces high calibre research. I thank the Minister and the Government for supporting our researchers and providing funds for research that will bring about tomorrow’s innovations. I’m proud of our government’s ongoing commitment to science and innovation as a way of growing our economy and improving the lives of Canadians,” Fuhr said.

In all, the federal government announced nearly $52 million to help fund more than 220 projects at various universities across Canada.