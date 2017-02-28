Crime
Man shot in southeast home Tuesday afternoon: police

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Penbrook Meadows Tuesday afternoon

Calgary police have confirmed a man was shot in the southeast community of Penbrook Meadows around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a release, police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. after a man had reportedly been shot.

Police told Global News two men entered a home and shot another male.

According to the release, the man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

No other details are known at this time.

More to come…

Global News