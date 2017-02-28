Review to be done before NB police officers can return to work

A New Brunswick police force says it will be conducting a review process into the reinstatement of two officers whose charges were dropped last week in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau had been charged in the death of Michel Vienneau, a 51-year-old who was shot in his vehicle outside a train station in Bathurst, N.B., in January 2015.

Last Friday, a judge ruled in Bathurst provincial court that all charges be dropped.

The officers will now undergo an internal review process before being reinstated with the Bathurst Police Force.

“This process can be potentially exhaustive, meaning the process [is] not expected to be completed in the short term,” an emailed statement from the City of Bathurst, on behalf of Bathurst police chief Eugene Poitras, says about the review.

The statement also says during the case, the focus was “always to maintain impartiality and fully cooperate with the designated authorities during the investigation and court proceedings.”

Details of the process could not be discussed as it “is a Human Resources matter,” according to the statement.