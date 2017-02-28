Education
February 28, 2017 7:08 pm

Survey shows Edmonton Catholic teachers losing faith in board trustees

SHALLIMA By Reporter  Global News

Results of Edmonton Catholic Schools' 2016/2017 District Satisfaction Survey

File/Getty Images
A A

The results of Edmonton Catholic Schools’ 2016/2017 District Satisfaction Survey are in.

Among the findings: 63 per cent of staff believe the board of trustees has provided effective leadership for the district.

When compared to the 2013/2014 school year, it is a significant drop from 84.8 per cent.

Parents however, appear satisfied with the leadership of trustees.

The numbers show a rise from the previous school year to 90.4 per cent

The survey was conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 18, 2016. Students in elementary school, junior high and high school were included, as well as parents, certified staff and support staff.

Trustee Satisfaction survey, graphic credit: Tonia Huynh, Global News

Tonia Huynh, Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta education
catholic school board trustees
ECSD
Edmonton Catholic Schools
edmonton catholic staff
Edmonton education
Edmonton schools
satisfaction survey

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News