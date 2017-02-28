Survey shows Edmonton Catholic teachers losing faith in board trustees

The results of Edmonton Catholic Schools’ 2016/2017 District Satisfaction Survey are in.

Among the findings: 63 per cent of staff believe the board of trustees has provided effective leadership for the district.

When compared to the 2013/2014 school year, it is a significant drop from 84.8 per cent.

Parents however, appear satisfied with the leadership of trustees.

The numbers show a rise from the previous school year to 90.4 per cent

The survey was conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 18, 2016. Students in elementary school, junior high and high school were included, as well as parents, certified staff and support staff.