Amazon’s web servers are down, causing massive outages online

Amazon Web Services is working to fix an issue with its S3 storage service, which has led to massive outages across the web.
According to the company’s website, the problem is affecting cloud storage based in the US-East-1 region. While few details have been released about what is causing the service outage, the issue has sent social media into a tail spin as dozens of popular sites and services remain offline.
Amazon’s web services are among the most widely used. Some of the major websites experiencing outages Tuesday include blogging site Medium, question and answer site Quora and several work productivity services, such as Trello.
More to come.
