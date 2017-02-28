X-Fest ‘not returning’ to Calgary in 2017: organizers

Organizers behind X-Fest announced Tuesday that the annual two-day alternative music festival will not be held in Calgary in 2017.

In a Facebook post on the X92.9 Facebook page, the radio station said “the time has come to reimagine and explore new ideas for future events.”

“By no means are we done,” the post stated. “Keep it right here for more amazing Xperiences as we continue to celebrate 10 years as Calgary’s Alternative with more popups, more eXits, and the Return of One Weekend Only.”

The festival was cancelled in 2015 after heavy rain caused the festival grounds at Fort Calgary to become mud-covered and unsafe.

The festival then returned in 2016 will performances by The Lumineers and Twenty One Pilots.

In Edmonton, Sonic Boom has also been cancelled. The festival was organized in part by radio station Sonic 102.9.