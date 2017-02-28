Curtain falls on Edmonton alternative music festival SONiC BOOM

After eight years of bringing big alternative acts like Jack White, Linkin Park and Blink 182 to Edmonton, SONiC BOOM is hanging up its hat.

“After eight amazing years, it’s time to explore new ideas,” a post on radio station Sonic 102.9’s website reads.

Since it began in 2009, the music festival has welcomed bands including The Lumineers, Twenty One Pilots, AWOLNATION, Ellie Goulding, Tenacious D. and Arctic Monkeys to Edmonton for the two-day festival at the end of summer.

“It’s been an incredible ride, and we owe its success to you,” the post by Sonic and Live Nation said.

“Thanks for you support along the way. BOOM kept coming back because you kept coming back, blisters and all (remember the pavement at Northlands?) Anyway, thank you. We appreciate your support more than we can articulate.”

Last summer, the alternative music festival was moved to Borden Park. The year before, it was held in the park across the street from Northlands, due to demand for a more comfortable venue.