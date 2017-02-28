A taste of mid-January in early March for southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Southern Manitoba is in for a blast of cool air Thursday as temperatures will drop down close to normal levels from mid-January.

Northern Manitoba has been dealing with colder temperatures on a regular basis this week. On Monday and Tuesday morning, extreme cold warnings were in place.

On Tuesday, Churchill, Man., had temperatures at -38.6 degrees C, and a wind chill value in the -50s. There could be more mornings with extreme cold warnings this week.

Southern Manitoba had a cooler morning Tuesday, but the stand out day for cooler weather will be Thursday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries then clearing late in the day. Temperatures will fall quickly under the clearer conditions.

This will be encouraged as well by cool winds from the north. By Thursday morning, temperatures across southern Manitoba will likely be in the low, to mid -20 C. Daytime highs will also likely peak in the mid-teens. Temperatures like this are typical in mid-January, not in early March.

Fortunately, temperatures are not expected to remind us of the dead of winter for long. Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will be warming up close to seasonal and flirt with the freezing mark.

Typically, temperatures will range from -15 C to -5 C at this time of year in Winnipeg