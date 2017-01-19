Record setting temperatures throughout Manitoba

WINNIPEG — It’s been two straight days of record setting temperatures across Manitoba and more will likely fall before the weekend.

Since Manitoba has been stuck in the ‘extreme cold’ a week ago, mild, Pacific air has warmed up the province considerably and brought about record setting temperatures January 15, 17, and 18, with nearly the entire province getting above 0 C on Wednesday.

While the province hasn’t taken the title as the country’s ‘hot spot,’ McCreary Man., has consistently been the warmest in the province registering temperatures well above freezing since Sunday. McCreary registered it’s highest temperature Wednesday at 9.2 C. The warmest place in the country Wednesday was Violet Grove Alt., at 13.2 C.

Thursday could be a record breaker as well with temperatures getting up near 5 C in some areas. Winnipeg will stay closer the freezing mark, below record levels.

As the weekend approaches, the forecast will start to change. Southern Manitoba will continue to see mild temperature but rain and snow will likely show up a few times on and off Friday night and through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to start to cool off close to the middle of next week.

January 18 records (and previous records):

Berens River: 2.7 (0/ 1942)

Carberry:5.2 (1.7/1976)

Deerwood: 5.7 (4.5/1991)

Flin Flon: 3.7 (2.8/1965)

Gillam: 2.5 (-6.1/1968)

Grand Rapids: 2.9 (1.1/ 1965)

Gretna: 0.9 (o.5/2014)

Norway House: 2.2 (0/1928)

The Pas: 2.8 (2.8/ 1942)

Thompson: 1.3 (-3.4/ 1981)

Wasagaming: 6.1 (0.6/1976)