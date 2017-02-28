Man injured after dog attack during verbal domestic dispute in Longueuil

A man in his 30s is being treated in a south shore hospital for wounds to his arms and hands after being attacked by a dog during a verbal domestic dispute.

A woman in her 20s was also wounded by the dog, but did not go to hospital.

The attack occurred on Prévost Street, near Chambly Road in Longueuil.

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais-Lavoie confirmed the dog has been identified as a pit bull-type and is under evaluation by south shore animal control services.

Longueuil police could not comment on whether the dog would be returned to its guardians.