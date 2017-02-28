Canada
February 28, 2017 11:29 am
Updated: February 28, 2017 11:31 am

Man injured after dog attack during verbal domestic dispute in Longueuil

By Global News

A man in his 30s was sent to hospital after a pit bull-type dog attacked during a verbal domestic abuse.

David Sedell / Global News
A A

A man in his 30s is being treated in a south shore hospital for wounds to his arms and hands after being attacked by a dog during a verbal domestic dispute.

READ MORE: Laval animal bylaw targets unchipped, unsterilized dogs, aims to hold owners responsible

A woman in her 20s was also wounded by the dog, but did not go to hospital.

The attack occurred on Prévost Street, near Chambly Road in Longueuil.

WATCH BELOW: Pit bull drama

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais-Lavoie confirmed the dog has been identified as a pit bull-type and is under evaluation by south shore animal control services.

READ MORE: Montreal pit bull owners desperate for help after council passes breed-specific ban

Longueuil police could not comment on whether the dog would be returned to its guardians.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animal Control
Domestic Dispute
Hospital
Longueuil
Longueuil Police
Marie Beauvais-Lavoie
Pit Bull
pit bull attack
pitbull-type dog
South Shore

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News