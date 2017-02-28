Crime
February 28, 2017 1:51 am
Updated: February 28, 2017 2:08 am

Police investigate suspicious death in Richmond Hill

Nick Westoll By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

York Regional Police are investigating after officers received a call about an injured person outside of a call in Richmond Hill. Police said the victim died in hospital.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
One person has died in hospital after being found outside a car in Richmond Hill and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Redstone Road near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road East just before 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

York Paramedics took one person to hospital where the individual later died, a spokesperson said.

Officers were in the area for a “suspicious death investigation,” police tweeted.

Police have not released any information about suspects, the victim’s identity or the nature of the victim’s injuries.

