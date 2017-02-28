Police investigate suspicious death in Richmond Hill

One person has died in hospital after being found outside a car in Richmond Hill and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Redstone Road near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road East just before 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

York Paramedics took one person to hospital where the individual later died, a spokesperson said.

YRP advising police presence in the area of Elgin Mills & Leslie, Richmond Hill for suspicious death investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 28, 2017

Officers were in the area for a “suspicious death investigation,” police tweeted.

Police have not released any information about suspects, the victim’s identity or the nature of the victim’s injuries.