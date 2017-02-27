How a B.C. couple saved thousands of dollars on their wedding day

Megan and Brandon Johannesson saved $10,000 on their wedding day. The newlyweds had close to 200 guests celebrating their special day and spent just over $25,000. When you consider the average wedding in Canada is estimated at $36,722.33, it’s quite a feat.

“It’s good to know people,” said Brandon Johannesson, who said that he and Megan reached out to family and friends to find ways to cut costs.

To avoid paying for an expensive venue, for example, they held their ceremony and reception in their friend’s backyard. Megan also did her own floral arrangements, focusing on using greenery rather than expensive flowers. They also avoided an open bar and went with a toonie bar.

“We didn’t want people to waste the liquor and get too drunk,” Brandon said. “So we thought that would be a way to put some money back in our pockets.”

Wedding swaps are also a smart way for brides and grooms to pass along their wedding treasures.

“It’s a great way to save money because something that may have cost me a hundred dollars, I’m going to sell it for $20,” Megan said.

Other wedding budget tips:

– Keep the guest list short

– Consider a wedding during the low season like the winter or early spring

– Avoid having the wedding on a Saturday, the most expensive day of the week

– Buy local and seasonal flowers

“Try to re-use the flowers, from the ceremony to the reception and focus on a few big pieces,” Kelly Dunbar of Dunbar Florals said. “Put your money into some entrance flowers, your arch, something at your head table, and keep your centrepieces small.”

Event planner Laura Takasaki from Imagine That Events says when it comes to planning a wedding, it’s important to stick to your budget.

“Don’t let people push you around saying you need to spend more money,” she said.