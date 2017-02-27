The ‘Big Lift’ Macdonald Bridge project told through photography

As the Big Lift project got underway on the Macdonald Bridge back in October 2015, one man began chronicling the entire process.

“The first couple of times it gets interesting because let’s face it, that’s a long way down, especially if you can’t swim,” said The Big Lift’s photographer Dale Wilson.

Wilson has been taking photos since the project started and on Monday said one of his latest photos – taken during the replacement of the final deck segments – has garnered a lot of attention.

He said the photograph has gotten more than 400,000 views on social media, calling it “crazy.”

“I didn’t realize the significance of what was unfolding, until after I took the photograph,” Wilson told Global News. “I call it now: the hole in the fog.”

With the final deck segments replaced, it marks the end of routine Saturday-Sunday closures which have been ongoing since the project started.

The re-decking of the bridge has been ongoing, starting on the Dartmouth side of the bridge before moving to the Halifax side. The project saw various delays, often due to weather, but ramped up speed last April after it was reported the project was well behind schedule.

The project is still expected to be completed by the fall of 2017.

