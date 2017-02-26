‘Big Lift’ Macdonald bridge project reaches milestone over the weekend

After years of preparation, construction and installation, the end of “The Big Lift” project is finally in sight.

Over the weekend crews replaced the final two of 46 deck segments on the Macdonald Bridge – a process that began back in Fall 2015.

The final two segments, panels 15 and 16, were supposed to be installed one after another overnight on Saturday. However, inclement weather meant the final panel wasn’t in place until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The milestone marks the final routine Saturday-Sunday closure for the time being.

Halifax Harbour Bridges spokesperson Alison MacDonald said there’s still more work to be done and weekend closures are scheduled to resume in April for about 4-6 weeks.

“Coming to the end of this phase is a huge milestone for the project,” said MacDonald.

“It was a lot of work and we appreciate the public’s patience through this.”

There is still work to be done to in order to repave the bridge, as well as replace all the suspender ropes and expansion points.

Bike lanes and sidewalks are expected to reopen in about five weeks.

The bridge will continue to close weekdays from from Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.