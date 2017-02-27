Man facing 17 charges including forcible confinement after ‘civil emergency’ near St. Paul

A 31-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon after a standoff with St. Paul RCMP overnight.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home in Saddle Lake Cree Nation to reports a man was armed and barricaded inside.

Once on scene, Mounties realized a woman was inside with the man, but the man refused to leave.

The RCMP brought in more supports, including a police helicopter and canines, and shut down Highway 36.

An Alberta Emergency Alert “civil emergency” was put in place in St. Paul County on Highway 36 south of St. Brides.

Police kept in contact with the pair – who knew each other – until 11 p.m., when the woman left the home unharmed. It wasn’t until 7 a.m. Monday that RCMP went inside and arrested the man without incident.

Two guns and ammunition were seized from the residence.

The emergency alert was lifted at around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Stacey Kyle Cardinal, 31, from Saddle Lake has been charged with 17 offences, including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with court conditions and resisting arrest.

He was taken into custody after a hearing and is scheduled to appear in court via CCTV March 2.

St. Paul is 195 kilometres east of Edmonton.