RCMP investigate incident in northern Alberta
A A
An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for what’s being described as a “civil emergency” in St. Paul County.
It describes the incident taking place south of St. Brides on Highway 36.
The alert asks the public to “stay clear of the area until it has been dealt with.”
RCMP road blocks have been put in place.
Alternate routes include Highway 28, 646 and Highway 41.
St. Brides is about 15 kilometres west of St. Paul.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments