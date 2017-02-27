Canada
February 27, 2017 12:11 am
Updated: February 27, 2017 12:34 am

RCMP investigate incident in northern Alberta

By

RCMP are investigating an incident near St. Bride in northern Alberta.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A A

An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for what’s being described as a “civil emergency” in St. Paul County.

It describes the incident taking place south of St. Brides on Highway 36.

The alert asks the public to “stay clear of the area until it has been dealt with.”

RCMP road blocks have been put in place.

Alternate routes include Highway 28, 646 and Highway 41.

St. Brides is about 15 kilometres west of St. Paul.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Emergency Alert
Civil emergency
Highway 36
RCMP
St. Bride
St. Paul

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News