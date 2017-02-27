Features
February 27, 2017 2:04 pm

Former Oiler Ryan Smyth to be inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Ryan Smyth #94 of the Edmonton Oilers salutes the crowd after his last NHL game after defeating the Vancouver Canucks at Rexall Place on April 12, 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Derek Leung/Getty Images
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Smyth will be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Eleven athletes and one team have been selected for the honour in 2017.

Inductees include Olympic medallists, world champions and pioneers “who have dedicated endless hours to build sport and sport legacies to where they are today,” a news release from the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum said.

Smyth played 19 seasons in the National Hockey League, the majority of which were spent with the Oilers.

Ten years ago today, the Oilers traded Smyth to the New York Islanders. However, through a 2011 trade, he was reacquired by the copper and blue.

The veteran and fan favourite announced his retirement in 2014 and played his last NHL game in Edmonton on April 12 of that year.

The only team being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the 1984/1985 NAIT Ooks Men’s Hockey Team, the first men’s post-secondary varsity hockey team from western Canada to win every regular season and post-season game. That season, the team set six Canadian Colleges Athletic Association Championship records, including most goals and most wins.

The other 10 individuals to receive the honour this year are:

  • National boxing champion Rick Duff
  • Olympic medallist, swimmer Keltie Duggan
  • Former president of Baseball Alberta, Doug Jones
  • World Cup winning alpine skier, John Kucera
  • Tennis athlete, coach, official and volunteer, Hans Maciej
  • Founder of Edmonton Basketball Officials Association, Herbert McLachlin
  • Golf champion Marilyn Palmer O’Connor
  • Squash athlete, coach and volunteer, Sharon Trenaman
  • Sports reporter for the St. Albert Gazette, Jeff Hansen
  • Rockford Peaches softball player Betty Carveth Dunn (one of only 65 Canadians to play for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League)

This year will be the 60th anniversary of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Several of the 2017 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

Pat Carroll, Global News

