Former Oiler Ryan Smyth to be inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Smyth will be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Eleven athletes and one team have been selected for the honour in 2017.

Inductees include Olympic medallists, world champions and pioneers “who have dedicated endless hours to build sport and sport legacies to where they are today,” a news release from the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum said.

Smyth played 19 seasons in the National Hockey League, the majority of which were spent with the Oilers.

Ten years ago today, the Oilers traded Smyth to the New York Islanders. However, through a 2011 trade, he was reacquired by the copper and blue.

The veteran and fan favourite announced his retirement in 2014 and played his last NHL game in Edmonton on April 12 of that year.

The only team being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the 1984/1985 NAIT Ooks Men’s Hockey Team, the first men’s post-secondary varsity hockey team from western Canada to win every regular season and post-season game. That season, the team set six Canadian Colleges Athletic Association Championship records, including most goals and most wins.

The other 10 individuals to receive the honour this year are:

National boxing champion Rick Duff

Olympic medallist, swimmer Keltie Duggan

Former president of Baseball Alberta, Doug Jones

World Cup winning alpine skier, John Kucera

Tennis athlete, coach, official and volunteer, Hans Maciej

Founder of Edmonton Basketball Officials Association, Herbert McLachlin

Golf champion Marilyn Palmer O’Connor

Squash athlete, coach and volunteer, Sharon Trenaman

Sports reporter for the St. Albert Gazette, Jeff Hansen

Rockford Peaches softball player Betty Carveth Dunn (one of only 65 Canadians to play for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League)

This year will be the 60th anniversary of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.