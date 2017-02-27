Would-be thieves have change of heart, then apologize to woman they’re attempting to rob at gunpoint

A home security camera in Milwaukee, Wisconsin captured the bizarre moment two armed men looking to rob a woman in her car had a change of heart – and even apologized to their would-be victim.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kristy Welch got home from her ceramics class on the south side of Milwaukee late last Monday, when two men brandishing pistols approached her car.

A camera installed on the outside of Welch’s home captured what happened next, as the two men yanked the door open and demanded money.

“Do you have some money, old lady?” one of the men asks.

“No, get out of the [inaudible],” Welch replies. “I just came from surgery, I don’t have any money!”

“Sorry ma’am, God bless you.” The man says – and then remarkably, the two would-be robbers depart.

“Who’s going to believe that somebody puts a gun to your face and says ‘God bless you’ without blowing you away afterwards?” Welcho told TMJ-4 News in Wisconsin.

“They yelled again ‘God bless you,’ and they both apologized, which to me doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Kristy’s husband Alfred Welch says he installed the camera over a decade ago but never had to use it before this incident.

“[The camera] is set to be motion activated,” Alfred Welch said. “It doesn’t constantly record, but I got most of the event.”

Despite the change of heart, Milwaukee Police are taking the aborted robbery seriously, releasing the video in the hopes that someone can identify one of the two men.