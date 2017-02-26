Vancouver could transform into San Diego by 2050 due to climate change

Imagine Vancouver with the climate of tropical Southern California. That could be the region’s reality by 2050, thanks to climate change.

Recent climate projections have predicted Metro Vancouver will be warmer than San Diego by 2050, and even warmer by 2080. But it’s not all sunshine and palm trees: big changes could have a destructive impact on the everyday life Vancouverites are accustomed to.

In the next 30-plus years, the “new normal” will include dry and hot summers, heavy downpours throughout the winter, and virtually no frost or snow at lower elevations. We’ll use much more air conditioning, but much less heat. We could grow oranges and avocados, but forests could become inhospitable to foraging animals. Our weather could make biking and walking a breeze, but local ski resorts may have to shut down their slopes.

The effects this vastly different climate could play on the region are outlined in a recent report from Metro Vancouver, which forecasts how each season will change as our climate warms.

“This report uses current climate model outcomes to provide a ‘best guess’ snapshot of how climate change will unfold in Metro Vancouver over the coming decades,” the study says.

With climate modelling by Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium, the study used the “business as usual” greenhouse gas emissions scenario to make its projections.

What it discovered shows just how striking an effect climate change – if left unheeded – could have on our coastal climate.

Hot, hot, heat

Most notable will be the dramatic shift in temperatures across all four seasons. Summers will be hot, with average daytime temperatures peaking at 24.7 C in 2050 and 27 C in 2080, compared to today’s average of 21 C.

Summers will stretch later into the fall with autumn highs hovering around the high teens, and in the winter, daytime highs in January will be closer to those of March today.

Today, the warmest day of the winter is typically about 12 C, but in 2050 it could get up to 15 C and by 2080, 18 C. Similarly, winter’s coldest night will go from -13 C today to only -5 C in 2080. Metro Vancouver would experience wintertime lows of -13 C only once in every 20 years by 2080.

And on hot days, it will get much hotter.

The projections show so-called “tropical nights” – when nighttime lows are warmer than 20 C – will increase from an overage of zero days a year currently, to four in 2050 and 19 by 2080. And the hottest day of the year will grow from an average of 31 C today to 35 in 2050 and 37 in 2080. The number of days where temperatures exceed 30 C will spike from two presently to 29 by 2080.

Rain and snow

Temperatures aren’t the only thing that are going to give Vancouverites a shock. Precipitation is set to head off the charts – in both directions.

Fall, winter and spring will be much wetter while summers will be significantly drier. Rain is expected to fall in heavy downpours and “extreme events” more often, which could raise concerns for flooding, landslides and stream overflow. Summer and early fall months will see variable precipitation, with droughts occurring some years and more rain falling during others.

Both the warmer temperatures and high precipitation will wreak havoc on Metro Vancouver’s snowpack. There could be a 56 per cent decrease in winter snowpack by the 2050s and a 77 per cent decrease by the 2080s. Spring snowpack could be even harder hit, with a projected 84 per cent decrease by the 2080s.

Impacts on agriculture

Climate changes could affect the region’s agriculture sector, with a projected increase in the growing season from 252 days a year today to 357 days on average by the 2080s. This would cause both positive and negative impacts to the industry, giving farmers more variety in the crops they can grow and higher yields, but also causing heat stress on plants during hot summer months.

Stress on our ecosystems

Similar issues could be found in Metro Vancouver’s ecosystem. An increased risk of wildfires could decimate forest population surrounding the region while a spike in tree mortality, decreased plant growth and scarcity of water will decrease the food supply for wild animals.

A light streamflow in summer months, coupled with warmer water temperatures, could also cause stress on fish and aquatic animals.

Comparatively, pests and invasive species whose activities are currently mitigated by cold temperatures could thrive under the “new normal.”

Stress on our water reservoirs

And while precipitation will largely increase during much of the year, the lack of snowpack could put major stress on the region’s water reservoirs while water demand is expected to swell to match Metro Vancouver’s growing population.

A higher chance of landslides could also cause more frequent contamination of our water supply.

Shifting energy use

Urban planners, engineers and developers should take heed of these projections, the study says, because buildings will need to be built with new specifications. Warmer nighttime temperatures, for instance, will mean buildings won’t be able to cool themselves without air conditioning.

The study estimates that buildings at lower elevations will have more cooling demand than present-day Kamloops by 2050 and a higher cooling demand than present-day San Diego by the 2080s.

Buildings should be constructed to accommodate the increasing demand for air conditioning and utilize energy efficient infrastructure like natural or passive shading and green roofs. Those features could become more cost-effective and could “future-proof” buildings as climate change progresses.

Say goodbye to skiing

As for how people living in Metro Vancouver will be experience this new climate, the study suggests that there will be more opportunities for active transportation like walking and cycling, but less opportunities for snow sports like skiing and boarding. Local mountains could struggle due to a consistent lack of snow, but tourism during the warmer summer months could make up for those losses.

Scroll below for visualizations of the study’s data: