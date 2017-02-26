Bobcat spotted in northwest Calgary community
A Calgary family living in Varsity were surprised when they looked out the back window of their home to find a bobcat sitting in a nearby tree Saturday.
Amy Mitchell and her dad Ian started taking some pictures since it’s quite a rare sight to see a bobcat in the northwest.
“It was pretty cool. You don’t see that everyday,” Mitchell said. “It was twice the size of a cat and was just sitting on the tree soaking up the sunlight.”
Amy said a few people have spotted him before in their neighbourhood.
“There are a couple of ponds nearby, so we are thinking that is why he is sticking around,” Mitchell said. “[It’s} a warning to people who live in this area to keep a close eye on small dogs or outdoor cats.”
READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in southwest Calgary neighbourhood
The bobcat sat in the tree for about an hour.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments