1 winning ticket in Lotto 649 claims $5 million jackpot

TORONTO – There is one winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 21, 23, 31, 33, 38 and 42 while the bonus number was 22.

The winning ticket for the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was also purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $5 million.