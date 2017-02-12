No winning Lotto 649 ticket, guaranteed prize goes to in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 10, 11, 21, 28, 38 and 44. The bonus number was 17.

However, the draw’s $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada.

The number for the guaranteed prize were 93840457-05.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 15 will be approximately $9 million.