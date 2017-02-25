RCMP in Chase B.C. search for missing mother and 1-year-old daughter

RCMP in Chase B.C. are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter.
Mounties say Pamela Boyko left her home with her daughter Locklyn around 9 p.m. Wednesday. They have not been seen since.
Pamela is described as 5’6″ and 110 pounds with long brown hair and red highlights. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, grey wool top, and black-and-purple baggy workout pants. Daughter Locklyn was wearing a dress with leggings.
Pamela is believed to be driving a 2013 white Ford F350 platinum with Alberta licence plate BLZ3372.
Anyone with information about Pamela and Locklyn are asked to call 911 or Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.
