February 24, 2017 6:42 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 6:51 pm

Lethbridge teacher facing child pornography charges granted bail

WATCH ABOVE: A 37-year-old teacher facing child sexual exploitation charges had his bail hearing Friday. Quinn Campbell has the details.

Dwayne Schnell was released on $3,000 no-cash bail Friday. The 37-year-old is facing a number of child pornography charges after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team.

Friday’s decision was a joint release between defence and the Crown.

Schnell will be residing in Calgary with his parents. He can not leave the province of Alberta. He has to report to a bail supervisor and can not work or volunteer in any position of trust or authority with children under 16.

Police said the investigation first began in January 2017 when ICE was given a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a user who was uploading child sexual exploitation materials. The ICE team did not know the user was a teacher until recently.

ALERT said the ICE team arrested Dwayne Schnell on Wednesday. He is charged with possession, accessing and distributing child pornography. A number of computers and electronic devices were seized from his home in Lethbridge and will be examined.

Part of his release conditions are:

  • He cannot have any device capable of accessing the Internet, like a computer or cellphone and can only go online at a public library.
  • A peace officer or probation officer can conduct a warrant-less search of his residence at any time to make sure he is not using a computer or the Internet.
  • He cannot have any contact with any children under 16 years of age, accept for his own two children (with his wife or parents present).
  • He can’t have any type of recording devices like a camera or video recorder.
  • He must not attend any area where children under 16 could be present like parks, schools, swinging pools, playgrounds or a daycare.

Schnell has hired defence lawyer Greg White.

He will be back in court for his next appearance March 24.

