Going to work at a tire shop on bald tires

It’s ironic the bald tires were on a vehicle belonging to a tire shop employee.

Vernon RCMP say the vehicle was recently checked during a safety blitz on Highway 6 in partnership with provincial commercial vehicle inspectors.

Road conditions were icy and the driver told police he had difficulty getting out of his driveway that morning.

Hundreds of vehicles were checked with some having to be towed away.

Police say a wheel was falling off a trailer being pulled down the highway.

“Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are reminding drivers that the daytime melting snow mixed with the nighttime freezing temperatures means local roads are far from ideal and commutes in the morning and after 5pm are often mixed with icy road conditions,” states a news release from the Mounties.