February 24, 2017 4:17 pm

OCN Blizzard’s Brady Keeper named MJHL MVP

Manitoba Junior Hockey League
OCN Blizzard defenceman Brady Keeper will have to make a little more room on his mantle after winning two major MJHL awards including most valuable player.

The 20-year-old Cross Lake, Man. product has scored a career-high 22 goals as well as 23 assists in 45 games so far this season. Keeper was also named the league’s top defenceman and a first team all-star.

Winkler Flyers goalie Cole Weaver takes home the MJHL’s rookie of the year award following a 24-11 season. The American also owns a 2.42 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The top goaltender award goes to Roman Bengert of the Steinbach Pistons who posted league-bests in wins, shutouts and minutes played. Bengert also had a 2.09 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic was honoured with the Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Trophy for hockey ability. The 19-year-old Winnipegger leads the league with 93 points in 55 games.

Paul Dyck was chosen as the coach of the year after leading the Pistons to a first place finish.

