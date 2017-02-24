WE Day looks to celebrate, inspire youth in Montreal

Over 2,000 students and educators from more than 120 schools in Quebec converged on Théâtre Saint-Denis to take part in Montreal’s WE Day celebration.

The WE organization aims to empower people and make the world a better place.

READ MORE: One man’s story about perseverance, making a difference in young people’s lives

Students who take part in the movement are encouraged to get involved in at least one local and one global cause.

WE Day celebrates all the charitable work of the last year.

WATCH BELOW: We Day inspires kids to never give up

The day is filled with motivational speakers, including activist Spencer West, in the hopes of continuing to pass on a positive message.

READ MORE: Gord Downie performs at We Day in Halifax

Students attending We Day must earn their spot by being involved in a good cause.

During last year’s academic year, schools in Quebec volunteered over 100,000 hours and raised over $500,000 for various causes around the world.