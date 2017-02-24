“[My weight] has been the go-to comfort for me,” she says. “You use it as your coat and your shield, and it keeps you from doing things. You don’t have to go to that party because you don’t have a dress to wear and nothing is going to fit you.”

That, however has changed. “Now I feel liberated!” she adds. “It’s the thing I have been looking for my whole life — to feel a sense of freedom. The taste of freedom? There is nothing better than that!”

She also admits that she’s quite content to have never had children, as she doesn’t think she would have made a good mother while pursuing her career.

“I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies,” says Winfrey, 63. “I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

However, she feels that she instead has a unique opportunity to be a mother figure to numerous children: the girls at her boarding school in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children,” she says. “Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”

Working with the girls at her school, she reveals, “is more rewarding that I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain.”