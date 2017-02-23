Crime
February 23, 2017 2:10 pm

Charges laid after false baggage claims at Edmonton airport: RCMP

The WestJet check in at the Edmonton International Airport Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
RCMP have laid fraud charges after two men allegedly tried to claim their luggage had been lost at the Edmonton International Airport, but surveillance video told another story.

The first incident happened on Sept. 26, 2016, when a man on a flight from Hamilton retrieved two pieces of luggage from the carousel at EIA. Police said moments later, he went to the WestJet baggage counter and claimed the bags were missing and over $5,000 worth of merchandise was in them. Police said video footage showed otherwise.

A month later, on Nov. 27, 2016, police allege a man returning from Los Angeles grabbed his luggage from the carousel and left the airport with them. Police said a few moments he returned inside and went to the WestJet counter, where he made a claim of over $2,000. Police said again, video footage showed otherwise.

Hussein Zeitoun, 27, of Edmonton, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 in the September incident. He made a court appearance on Thursday morning in Leduc.

Samy Hanna, 63, of Edmonton, was charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 for the November incident. His first court appearance will be March 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Leduc courthouse.

