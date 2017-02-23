2 men charged, arrest warrant issued, in Moose Jaw, Sask. home invasion, stabbing

Two men have been charged and police are looking for a third man following an investigation into a home invasion and stabbing in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The investigation began on Feb. 5, at around 2 a.m., when Moose Jaw police and EMS were called to the 900 block of Brown Street for a home invasion.

According to police, there was a report of three masked individuals forcing their way into the home. A 20-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital where he was later released.

On Feb. 8, Joshua Adams, 21, was arrested and charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, being masked with an intent to commit an indictable offence and several charges of breaching court orders. Adams appeared in court on Feb. 9. He is still in custody and will appear in court again on March 2.

On Feb. 9, Marlon Whitehawk, 20, was arrested and charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon and being masked with an intent to commit an indictable offence. He appeared on court on Feb. 10 and was released on an undertaking. Whitehawk’s next court appearance is March 21.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third man, Eric Kakakaway, 20, for break and enter, assault with a weapon and being masked with an intent to commit an indictable offence. Police say anyone who sees Kakakawayshould not approach him, and should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600.