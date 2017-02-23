Moose Jaw, Sask. man charged after woman assaulted during violent home invasion

Moose Jaw police have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with a break and enter on Dec. 31, 2016.

According to police, at around 1 a.m., Moose Jaw police received a complaint of an assault in the 0 block of Lilloet Street W. Police said an unknown man had broken into a woman’s home and struck, her with an unknown object. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman was treated at F.H. Wigmore Hospital for serious but non life-threatening injuries and later released.

On Feb. 22, officers executed a search warrant at the home of the 51-year-old man and arrested him. William Windover was charged with break and enter to a dwelling house and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court Thursday morning. He was remanded until March 20.

Windover was also charged with another break-in that occurred in June.