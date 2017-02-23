Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air slides in with -20 wind chills

-20 wind chills return this weekend as arctic air slides in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

This was Saskatoon’s coldest morning in over a week with temperatures falling back to -7 and wind chill values into minus double digits to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight cleared slightly into the day to give us glimpses of sunshine into the middle of the day as the mercury rose up into mid-minus single digits into the noon hour.

-12 is what it feels like with wind chill right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/awDcmnfmjG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 23, 2017

We're catching a few rays of sunshine in Saskatoon right now, currently sitting at -7. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/xnNqGpq9be — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 23, 2017

After a few morning sunny breaks, the clouds are back, now at -5 with -11 wind chill over this noon hour. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/mKEfueqx61 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 23, 2017

Clouds will build back in this afternoon along with a slight chance of flurries as we warm even further up to a daytime high around -3.

The very light snow that has fallen and continues to fall at times is keeping roads slick, so be sure to travel with extra caution.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with a chance of light snow overnight as we drop back toward minus double digits tonight.

Friday

Cold, arctic air continues to slump in on Friday under mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of light snow into the mid-morning, later in the afternoon and in the evening with a centimeter or so possible.

We could catch a few sunny breaks in the middle of the day once again before a second surge of clouds moves in and we climb to a daytime high around -3.

Weekend

A surface high pressure system will move in on Saturday, helping to clear skies out during the day and keep us cool with an afternoon high around -7.

We’ll see the clouds return on Sunday with an afternoon high a degree or so warmer, but overnight lows are likely to start off in the minus teens with morning wind chills into the -20s both days.

Work Week Outlook

The work week will start off cool under a mix of sun and cloud with morning lows in the minus teens and daytime highs in mid-minus single digits into the middle of the week.

The question will be whether the arctic air wins out or we see a slight warm-up into the beginning of March, which we will be keeping a close eye on in the days ahead.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Lyndon Dunsworth on the ice road to Fond-du-Lac:

