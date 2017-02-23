2 arrested after raid on Hells Angels support clubs in Fort McMurray

Two alleged biker gang members and a woman were arrested in Fort McMurray after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) drug trafficking investigation. Authorities allege the men are members of the Tribal and Syndicate biker gangs — two different Hells Angels support clubs.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and ALERT Fort McMurray’s organized crime and gang team made the arrests on Feb. 15. Alleged Tribal member Darren Paulson, 49, and alleged Red Deer Syndicate member Thomas George, 28, were charged. Police said both men live in Fort McMurray.

Tribal and Syndicate both have established chapters in Fort McMurray and are amongst the approximately two dozen Hells Angels support clubs operating throughout Alberta, according to ALERT, which investigates organized crime — such as drug trafficking — associated with motorcycle gangs.

Syndicate’s presence in Fort McMurray dates back to 2009, while Tribal was first seen in the area in November 2016, according to investigators.

This latest arrest comes five months after another Fort McMurray outlaw biker investigation resulted in the arrest of five alleged members of the Warlocks — a rival club of the Hells Angels — and seized numerous weapons.

As result of the latest investigation, two homes were searched and the following items were seized: a loaded 9mm handgun with the serial number removed, 40 rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of psilocybin (magic) mushrooms and several Tribal vests (or cuts.)

Paulson was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, tampering with a firearm serial number, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

George was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

A female associate, 55-year-old Lynn Cardinal-Storey, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact Fort McMurray’s dedicated gang tipline at 780-788-GANG.

ALERT is a provincial agency that investigates serious and organized crime in Alberta. Members include Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP.