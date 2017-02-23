Calgary firefighter injured battling fire at vacant Bridgeland home

The Calgary Fire Department said a firefighter was injured on Wednesday evening while battling a house fire in the community of Bridgeland.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of McDougall Road N.E. just before 6 p.m. by people who saw smoke billowing out of the windows of the home.

The injured firefighter suffered upper-body injuries while extinguishing the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the house appeared to be vacant, adding some of the windows were boarded up. However, items found inside the house made it appear someone had been staying there periodically.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone who may have photos or videos of the fire, especially prior to firefighters arriving on scene, is asked to email them to Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department at piofire@calgary.ca.