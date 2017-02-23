Calphalon recalls over 2M knives over laceration hazard

Kitchenware maker Calphalon is recalling over two million knives and knife sets over a potential laceration hazard.

Health Canada, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Calphalon Corporation, is recalling certain knives and knife sets as a result of blades breaking when used or dropped.

According to Health Canada, roughly 2,284 knives and knife sets, or a total of 7,119 units, of the affected products were sold in Canada and about 2 million knives were sold in the U.S. from September 2008 to December 2016.

The health agency reported Calphalon received 43 reports of blades breaking during “normal” use or when the knives were dropped. No injuries have been reported as a result of the defective product. However, Health Canada said the kitchenware maker received about 3,150 reports of “knife damage” resulting in 27 reports of cuts to consumers in the U.S., four requiring stitches.

Health Canada is urging consumers to “immediately stop using the knives and contact Calphalon Corporation to receive a free replacement.”

Here’s a list of potentially-affected products:

Calphalon Corporation can be reached at 1-800-809-7267.