Fire
February 22, 2017 5:50 pm
Updated: February 22, 2017 5:53 pm

Fire destroys southern Alberta house under construction

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

A burned house near Okotoks, Alberta on Feb. 22, 2017.

Global News
A A

An early morning fire destroyed a house under construction just east of Okotoks, south of Calgary.

Twenty-five firefighters from the M.D. of Foothills, High River, Okotoks, Black Diamond and Blackie responded to the multi-alarm fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The unoccupied house was fully involved when crews first arrived.

It had been in the final stages of construction and was nearly move-in ready.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

A cause has not yet been determined.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acreage
Black Diamond
Blackie
Construction
Fire
Firefighters
High River
House
House Fire
M.D. Of Foothills
Okotoks
Okotoks fire
Okotoks house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News