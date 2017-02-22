Fire destroys southern Alberta house under construction
An early morning fire destroyed a house under construction just east of Okotoks, south of Calgary.
Twenty-five firefighters from the M.D. of Foothills, High River, Okotoks, Black Diamond and Blackie responded to the multi-alarm fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The unoccupied house was fully involved when crews first arrived.
It had been in the final stages of construction and was nearly move-in ready.
No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.
A cause has not yet been determined.
