Possible drug overdoses send six to Prince Albert, Sask. hospital

A man is facing charges of criminal negligence causing harm after six people were taken to a Prince Albert, Sask., hospital due to possible drug overdoses.

Prince Albert police officers were called to a home by Parkland Ambulance paramedics on Monday.

Paramedics were responding to a drug overdose and ended up taking six people to hospital with drug overdose symptoms.

Police officials said none of the six are in life-threatening condition.

The following day, Prince Albert police officers searched a home in the 300-block of 11th Street East.

Members of the integrated street enforcement team and the criminal investigation division seized unknown substances. Police officials said the substances will be sent for testing.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the home.

He has been charged with criminal negligence causing harm, trafficking 2C-B and possession of the proceeds of crime and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on March 7.

Police officials said 2C-B is a synthetic psychedelic drug that if taken, could have serious medical consequences. They could not confirm if 2C-B was seized at the home.

This is the first time 2C-B has been seized in Prince Albert.