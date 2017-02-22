3 more suspects arrested in connection with 2016 kidnapping in East Vancouver

Three more suspects have been arrested in relation to a kidnapping that took place in East Vancouver in September of last year.

On Sept. 17, Vancouver Police officers were called to the home on Dieppe Place near Dieppe Drive, where a man and woman were found dead inside.

Evidence gathered showed another man was also kidnapped. He was rescued two days later and three people were arrested. Two innocent bystanders were injured in the arrest with one person being sent to hospital.

Within days of the incident, Shamil Amir Ali, 22, Harinam Ananda Cox, 21, and Gopal Figueredo, 24, were all charged with one count of kidnapping with intention to hold for ransom, confinement without lawful authority, extortion and aggravated assault.

They remain in custody.

Arrest warrants were issued for three additional suspects and in November, Vancouver Police asked the public for help finding them.

Const. Jason Doucette with Vancouver Police says all three have now been arrested and charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault and two counts of extortion.

Twenty-six-year-old Ellwood Thomas Bradbury was arrested on Jan. 28 in Surrey, 33-year-old Matthew Scott Stewart was arrested on Feb. 5 in Vancouver and 26-year-old Erlan Lizandro Acosta was arrested on Feb. 9 in Mesquite, Texas, where he is awaiting extradition.

No charges have been laid in the homicide investigation, which, Doucette says, remains active. The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Xuan Vanvy Bacao and 29-year-old Samantha Le.

At the time, investigators said the murders and abduction were targeted.

Doucette would not comment on the motive behind the crimes, as the matter is now before the courts.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or the homicide is asked to contact VPD detectives.

-With files from Paula Baker