Charges laid after cat and dog rescued from Calgary storage locker

The Calgary Humane Society says charges have been laid after a cat and a dog were discovered in a storage locker in the city’s southeast last month.

The animals were rescued from Access Storage by police on Jan. 6. At the time, police said the dog was found in a kennel among boxes in the storage room, while the cat was found in a travel cage with tape over its mouth.

READ MORE: Tape around cat found in storage locker ‘concerning if not criminal’: Calgary Humane Society

Samantha Zychowski, 21, of Calgary, is facing multiple charges including causing an animal to be in distress and failure to provide necessary care.

The charges were laid on Feb. 21.

After their discovery, the animals were relinquished to the Calgary Humane Society, who said both have since been adopted into “new, loving homes.”