February 22, 2017 1:35 pm
Updated: February 22, 2017 1:36 pm

Charges laid after cat and dog rescued from Calgary storage locker

Two animals were found locked up inside a storage locker at Access Storage on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

The Calgary Humane Society says charges have been laid after a cat and a dog were discovered in a storage locker in the city’s southeast last month.

The animals were rescued from Access Storage by police on Jan. 6. At the time, police said the dog was found in a kennel among boxes in the storage room, while the cat was found in a travel cage with tape over its mouth.

Samantha Zychowski, 21, of Calgary, is facing multiple charges including causing an animal to be in distress and failure to provide necessary care.

The charges were laid on Feb. 21.

After their discovery, the animals were relinquished to the Calgary Humane Society, who said both have since been adopted into “new, loving homes.”

A cat and dog were found inside a Calgary storage locker on Jan. 6, 2017.

Calgary Humane Society
A cat and dog were found inside a Calgary storage locker on Jan. 6, 2017.

Calgary Humane Society

