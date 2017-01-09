Tape around cat found in storage locker ‘concerning if not criminal’: Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society says a cat and dog are recovering Monday after they were rescued from a storage locker in the city’s southeast.

An Access Storage facility spokesperson said surveillance video showed the apparent owner of the storage unit accessing the heated unit at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It wasn’t until a routine security patrol Friday morning when staff heard muffled whimpers and reported them to police—14 hours later.

“The most concerning was the cat had tape around its head—at one point it appears to have obstructed its mouth, which would have been a problem for breathing that could have caused death,” Calgary Humane Society manager of animal cruelty investigators Brad Nichols said Monday.

“At some point they were well taken care of, but the manner in which they were housed and the tape wrapped around the cat’s head is concerning, if not criminal.”

Police were called to the storage locker at Access Storage on 48 Street and 80 Avenue S.E. at around 11 a.m. Friday. The dog was found in a kennel and the cat was in a travel cage with tape over its head and face.

Watch below from Jan. 8: Police were called to reports of muffled animal sounds coming from a storage locker at Access Storage on 48 Street and 80 Avenue S.E. at around 11 a.m. Friday. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

“Fortunately the cat had managed to tear at the tape with its claws while it managed to get the tape away from its muzzle,” Nichols said Monday. “It’s inappropriate to house animals in storage units and the manner in which they were housed is cause for concern.

“We are extremely thankful to those complainants that took time to be concerned about the welfare of these animals to make an impact.”

Access Storage spokesperson Jennifer Johnson told Global News Monday customers are told the units are not to house humans or animals in their rental agreements. She said the company plans to offer a donation to the humane society.

Both animals were taken to a veterinary clinic to receive medical attention and are doing OK Monday.

Police said Sunday the person who rented the locker has an outstanding warrant for an animal bylaw offence.

With files from Jill Croteau and Carolyn Kury de Castillo