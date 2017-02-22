Body pulled from Chinguacousy Park pond in Brampton

Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a pond at a Brampton, Ont., park Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said a passerby spotted the body around 11 a.m. at Chinguacousy Park near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and managed to pull the body out of the water.

There’s no word yet on how the individual ended up in the pond.

The park is home to a newly built skating trail with more than 2,000 square metres of ice surface.