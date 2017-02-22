Ontario science teacher takes the stand in defence of anti-vaccination allegations

TORONTO – An Ontario science teacher accused of pushing anti-vaccination views and berating a public health nurse assigned to work at his high school has taken the stand in his defence.

Timothy C. Sullivan is testifying before the Ontario College of Teachers on the second day of his disciplinary hearing on allegations of professional misconduct.

He’s accused of telling students they could die as a result of vaccination and telling a nurse who was administering vaccines at his school that she was hiding information about the drugs in March 2015.

He was suspended without pay for one day in April 2015 in connection with the incident.

Sullivan has denied the allegations, saying he is in favour of informed consent and is not against vaccines.

Angela Swick, a nurse with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, told the hearing Tuesday she felt threatened and intimidated by Sullivan’s three visits to the cafeteria where she and her colleagues were giving vaccines to students.

The school’s principal at the time has testified that parents and students complained about Sullivan’s views on vaccination in the past, adding the teacher tells his pupils there is a link between vaccines and autism – a view that is widely denounced by the scientific community.

A college spokesperson says a decision could come as early as today.