Education
February 21, 2017 11:22 am

Ontario teacher denies anti-vaccine allegations at disciplinary hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press/File
A A

TORONTO – A southwestern Ontario teacher says he did nothing wrong when he spoke to a nurse and students about vaccinations being administered at his high school.

Timothy C. Sullivan told a disciplinary hearing at the Ontario College of Teachers on Tuesday that he warned students about the risks associated with vaccines on March 9, 2015.

Story continues below

The college is accusing Sullivan of professional misconduct for telling students they could die as a result of vaccination and allegedly telling a public health nurse she was hiding information about the shot from students.

READ MORE: Queen’s University students allege professor is teaching anti-vax theories

Sullivan denies the allegations, saying his issue is with informed consent rather than the vaccines themselves.

The hearing is scheduled to last two days.

Sullivan is a teacher in the Grand Erie District School Board, but the name of his school is covered under a publication ban that protects the identity of students.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
anti-vaccination
Grand Erie District School Board
Ontario College Of Teachers
Ontario Teacher disciplinary hearing
Ontario Teacher Vaccinations
Timothy C. Sullivan
Vaccinations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News