Consumer
February 22, 2017 9:45 am
Updated: February 22, 2017 9:48 am

Renovated Imax theatre promises to wow at Montreal Old Port

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Montreal's Science Centre in the Old Port, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
A A

After six weeks of renovations, the Imax Theatre at the Montreal Science Centre is set to debut its first films this week.

The glitzy new cinema features a renovated sound system, laser lights and a 3D system for a total cost of $2 million.

The new theatre is hoping to draw school field trips by offering an immersive 3D experience.

The first two films to play are America Wild and a documentary on humpback whales, both in 3D.

The first showing is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3D theatre
Imax Theatre
Montreal Imax
Montreal old port
new Imax
new Imax Montreal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News