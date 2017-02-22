Renovated Imax theatre promises to wow at Montreal Old Port
After six weeks of renovations, the Imax Theatre at the Montreal Science Centre is set to debut its first films this week.
The glitzy new cinema features a renovated sound system, laser lights and a 3D system for a total cost of $2 million.
The new theatre is hoping to draw school field trips by offering an immersive 3D experience.
The first two films to play are America Wild and a documentary on humpback whales, both in 3D.
The first showing is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
