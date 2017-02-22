Renovated Imax theatre promises to wow at Montreal Old Port

After six weeks of renovations, the Imax Theatre at the Montreal Science Centre is set to debut its first films this week.

Montreal is reopening a completely refurbished IMAX theatre at the Old Port. First show tomorrow. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/IBapd1M7NV — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 22, 2017

The glitzy new cinema features a renovated sound system, laser lights and a 3D system for a total cost of $2 million.

Fun fact: the theatre uses 3,000 pairs of 3D glasses a day. Problem is, kids often take them home. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/IFYRffB8SX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 22, 2017

The new theatre is hoping to draw school field trips by offering an immersive 3D experience.

Opening soon– America Wild 3D. I saw a promo for it at the redone IMAX theatre. Cool. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jHVopCnBVn — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 22, 2017

The first two films to play are America Wild and a documentary on humpback whales, both in 3D.

The first showing is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.