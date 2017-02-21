Efforts underway to keep the Warriors in West Kelowna

A public rally will be held to show community support for keeping the Warriors junior hockey team in West Kelowna.

After years of losing money, the owner of the Warriors has a tentative deal to sell the club which would re-locate to Delta in the Lower Mainland.

Rally organizer, Larry Mclean, says it would be a loss to hockey fans and the community as a whole.

“The one thing that has united the west side has been hockey, says McLean. “There’s never been an us-and-them for hockey. We’ve all come together for hockey, whether it’s the Warriors who started it all or Hockeyville a few years ago when we were runner-up. The whole town was together on that.”

The rally is next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

“It’s kind of snow-balled, I’d love to see 400 to 500 people out here Tuesday night,” says McLean. “Social media is taking off with it.”

Meanwhile, a group of Warriors supporters is trying to put together a coalition of local investors to buy the team.

“It’s going pretty good so far, we’re getting there but we need some help, we’re running out of time,”says spokesperson Alex Draper. “The shut off date is about March 15th. We’ve got a couple guys kicking the tires for sure but we definitely need more.”

The BC Hockey League board of governors is expected to vote in mid-March on the request to sell the Warriors.