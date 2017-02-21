Regina resident calling for solar energy co-operative

A Regina resident wants to create a solar energy co-operative and she’s looking to the city’s citizens.

A co-operative is a business or organization that is owned and jointly run by its members. Any profits or benefits are reaped between members of the co-op.

Susan Birley said Regina is an ideal spot for solar energy generation and she wants to harness that sunshine.

“We get so much more, like 300 days of sunlight on average.”

Birley said a solar energy co-op is beneficial for not only reducing emissions, but it can also yield profits for its members.

“You can buy a membership or a share, and if you own a share, you can get a portion of the proceeds back, ‘cause it’s like a dividend,” Birley said.

SaskPower currently offers two types of solar energy programs.

For individual customers, their net-metre program can help offset energy consumptions in a home.

“[It’s] an option for customers, on the rooftop or on the ground to generate their own power and offset their consumption from SaskPower,” SaskPower customer program director Janson Anderson said.

Another program, the Small Power Producers program, is available for customers to generate their own power and sell the excess to SaskPower.

“Anything in excess is fed back to the grid and sold to SaskPower, so some of the communities in Saskatchewan are looking at this as a way to set up their co-operatives,” Anderson explained.

Solar systems can cost upwards of $10,000 and recouping that initial investment can take at least a decade.

According to Sound Solar Systems owner Brooke Longpre, advancements in solar energy have made it much more accessible and affordable for customers in recent years.

She said it’s an investment that can pay off in the long run.

“You’re hedging against any future increases from SaskPower, You’re doing what you can, so you’re localizing the power on your roof… and doing good things for the environment as well,” Longpre said.

Birley is hosting an information session for interested citizens Tuesday night at the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre.