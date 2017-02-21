BC Budget
February 21, 2017 5:16 pm

Broad tax breaks in B.C. budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
VICTORIA – British Columbia’s government is staking its re-election on a broad range of tax cuts and spending increases on education and child-welfare programs in a 2017-18 budget that projects a fifth consecutive surplus.

Tax cuts being brought in by Finance Minister Mike de Jong include a promise to eliminate unpopular medical service premiums, starting with a 50-per-cent cut next year that will see a family paying the full premium saving up to $900 a year.

The 2017-18 budget also cuts the small business income tax rate to two per cent from 2.5 per cent, and will eliminate the provincial sales tax on electricity for business by 2019-20.

The $50.2-billion budget forecasts a surplus of $295 million, down from the $1.5-billion surplus forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31.

Some notable spending increases include an additional $287 million over three years for the Ministry of Children and Family Development, including $120 million to address recommendations in a report on indigenous child welfare, after the death of children in government care.

The government is setting aside an additional $740 million over three years for education, which includes $320 million to cover the costs of ongoing negotiations with the teachers’ union after the province lost a Supreme Court of Canada decision on class size related to special-needs children.

The province’s Liberal government has been in power since 2001 and the next election will be held May 9.
