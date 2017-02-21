Alberta Parks camping reservations open Tuesday

If you want to head out camping at one of Alberta’s provincial campgrounds this summer, the annual rush to reserve a site is underway.

Reservations for campsites at Alberta Parks opened online Tuesday.

Each region of Alberta rolls out its campsite reservations at a different time throughout the day, beginning with campgrounds in southern Alberta, which were available at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: What is Alberta’s BEST campground?

Campsites in the Kananaskis region could be reserved as of 11 a.m. The remaining regions rolled out as follows:

Reservations can only be made 90 days in advance. As of Tuesday, campsites cannot be booked past May 23. Reservations are booked on a first come, first served basis.

Reservations for regular campsites can also be made over the phone at 1-877-637-2757.

Campers in Alberta have access to more than 70 provincial campgrounds and 6,000 campsites.

READ MORE: Not up for roughing it? Try ‘comfort camping’ in Alberta

Bookings for group camping areas opened on Monday, Feb. 6, while comfort camping reservations opened on Monday, Feb. 13.