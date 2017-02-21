Canada
February 21, 2017 1:27 pm

Alberta Parks camping reservations open Tuesday

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: A campsite in Alberta

If you want to head out camping at one of Alberta’s provincial campgrounds this summer, the annual rush to reserve a site is underway.

Reservations for campsites at Alberta Parks opened online Tuesday.

Each region of Alberta rolls out its campsite reservations at a different time throughout the day, beginning with campgrounds in southern Alberta, which were available at 9 a.m.

Campsites in the Kananaskis region could be reserved as of 11 a.m. The remaining regions rolled out as follows:

Reservations can only be made 90 days in advance. As of Tuesday, campsites cannot be booked past May 23. Reservations are booked on a first come, first served basis.

Reservations for regular campsites can also be made over the phone at 1-877-637-2757.

Campers in Alberta have access to more than 70  provincial campgrounds and 6,000 campsites.

Bookings for group camping areas opened on Monday, Feb. 6, while comfort camping reservations opened on Monday, Feb. 13.

