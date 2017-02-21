Cash, cigarettes stolen during Nisku gas station armed robbery

Police are investigating after a gas station in an industrial park south of Edmonton was robbed by a man allegedly wielding a sawed-off shotgun.

Leduc RCMP responded at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 to a complaint of an armed robbery at a gas station in the nearby Nisku Business Park.

Police said the male suspect entered the gas station carrying a sawed-off shotgun, which he allegedly pointed at an employee. Police said the man demanded money and cigarettes before leaving through a back door.

Neither employee at the gas station was injured.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and multiple packages of cigarettes. Police said he got into an older model, dark red Dodge Caravan minivan in a nearby parking lot and was then seen heading west on Highway 19 towards Devon.

He is described as being about 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall and having short blonde hair and dark eyes. The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a large eagle across the back, black pants and white shoes.

RCMP said the shotgun was later found and secured.